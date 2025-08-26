Over Rs 6.5 bln released for rescue, relief operations in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has so far released more than Rs 6.5 billion for rescue and relief activities following the recent cloudburst, said the Chief Minister's spokesman.

The provincial government has reiterated its commitment to stand firmly with the people and to provide all necessary resources until full recovery is achieved.

Through transparent and effective financial management, the KP government has been able to respond to this unprecedented calamity using its own resources.

The remarkable performance of the KP government’s team has been widely appreciated, he added.