Over Rs 66 Bln Released For Various Water Resources Schemes In FY 2023-24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The government authorized an amount of Rs 66.037 billion for various water resources schemes during last fiscal year under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for financial year 2023–24.
According to the official data issued by the Planning Commission, the government had specified a sum of Rs 110.500 billion for various projects in PSDP 2023–24. Out of the total release amount, the local component stood at Rs 90.367 billion, while the foreign aid component was Rs 20.132 billion. A sum of Rs 52.235 billion had been spent on various water-related projects during the said period.
For ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 20,000 million had been allocated for Damer Basha Dam Project (dam part), Rs 15,500 million for K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (Karachi), Rs 10,500 million for the Mohmand dam, Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Resettlement), Rs 3,273.834 million for construction of Basool Dam, Rs 1000 million for construction of 100 delay action dams in Balochistan, Rs 3000 million for construction of Awaran dam, Rs 1500 million for construction of Gish Kaur Storage Dam, Rs 2500 million for construction of Panjgur Storage dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of Winder dam (Lasbela), Rs 1244.
741 million for construction of 6 small dams (Zhob and Sherani districts), Rs 1000 million for increasing storage capacity and improvement in command areas of Tanda dam Kohat, Rs 1000 million each for Kurram Tangi dam, normal/emergent flood programme and Rs 770 million for Mangi dam.
Under the new scheme, Rs 10,000 million was allocated for Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project, Rs 1000 million each for the remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal, Kachhi Canal Project, construction of Sumari Payan dam project (Kohat), and Rs 385.736 million for the construction of Asreli Storage Dam Sui in the PSDP for FY 2023–24.
