Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):About Rs 68 billion has been disbursed so far by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as the 4th quarterly tranche of its Benazir Kafaalat initiative for the financial year-2022-23 among among over 7.5 million families .

Under the Benazir Kafaalat, some 9 million registered beneficiary families were entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household, a BISP spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the BISP had already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks, including Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with the Benazir Kafaalat, he said the Benazir Educational Scholarships were also being given out to the children of registered families, for which 70% attendance in the school was mandatory.

He said in case of any complaint, beneficiaries could approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477.

The spokesman reiterated that any messages from the numbers other 8171 should not be heeded to.