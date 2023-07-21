Open Menu

Over Rs. 72 Billion Disbursed Among Eight Million Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed more than Rs. 72 billion among over 8 million beneficiary women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed more than Rs. 72 billion among over 8 million beneficiary women.

BISP is disbursing 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs 9,000 per family.

BISP has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive Taleemi Wazaif, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Programme are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted

