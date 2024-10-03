Over Rs 7.2 Mln Fine Imposed On Unfit PSVs
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have imposed fines amounting to Rs 7.2 million on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).
According to a police spokesman, Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles.
Rawalpindi district Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 6670 PSVs and impounded 839 during last 39 days.
He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 6670 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 7.2 million on the rules violators.
He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.
Legal action was taken against 586 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 45 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.
All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.
He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked.
The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.
