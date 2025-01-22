Open Menu

Over Rs 80 Bln Spent On Worker’s Welfare Projects; NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Rs.80.310 billion had been spent from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) for the well-being of workers.

Replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour of the ongoing session, he said that the amount had been spent on the head of development, education and other welfare projects including disbursement of scholarships, marriage and death grants through the provincial workers welfare boards and WWF, Secretariat.

Salik said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources had signed MoUs under state-to-state arrangements in the field of labour migration with Iraq while a proactive approach had been adopted to sign more MoUs with countries in the European Union region like Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Greece and others.

Parliamentary Secretary Dr Darshan told the house that 1174 officials were appointed in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a contract basis for the last three years and no one has been regularized so far among them.

Meanwhile replying to another question, he said that the Directorate General, Immigration and Passports was managing the Machine Readable Passport (MRP) system at 49 Pakistan Missions abroad.

Responding to another question, he said that because of unplanned development along the banks of the Korang River, it was contributing to the pollution of the Rawal Dam due to the inflow of untreated wastewater.

He said that wetlands had been constructed to reduce contamination, moreover, before the water was supplied to Rawalpindi it underwent treatment at the water filtration plant being managed by the Small Dam Organization under the Irrigation Department, Punjab.

Dr Darshan added that a sewage treatment Plant (STP) project has been proposed to collect and treat wastewater before it enters Rawal Lake to address the issue.

