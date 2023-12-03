Over Rs 863 mln collected from 48,619 dead, running defaulters: IESCO spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Asim Nazir Raja on Sunday said that over Rs 863 million has been collected from 48,619 dead and running defaulters so far during the ongoing recovery drive.

Sharing details, Asim Nazir told that a sum of Rs 456 million has been collected from 34,509 running defaulters, while Rs 412 million from 14,110 dead defaulters since September 7, 2023.

He said electricity dues collection campaign continued successfully in all operation circles of IESCO adding that the amount of each unit of electricity used would be recovered from defaulters.

He went on to say that timely payment of electricity bills was the moral and national responsibility of consumers while timely collection of electricity dues from consumers was the Primary responsibility of IESCO.

Following the directives of the government and the Ministry of Energy, across the board operations against the defaulters in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Circles were being carried out with the full cooperation of the police and concerned district administration.

Asim said general public also lauded the IESCO operation. CEO IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan while appreciating the officers and staff of IESCO said that electricity connections of the defaulters should be cut off without any pressure.