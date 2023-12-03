Open Menu

Over Rs 863 Mln Collected From 48,619 Dead, Running Defaulters: IESCO Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Over Rs 863 mln collected from 48,619 dead, running defaulters: IESCO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Asim Nazir Raja on Sunday said that over Rs 863 million has been collected from 48,619 dead and running defaulters so far during the ongoing recovery drive.

Sharing details, Asim Nazir told that a sum of Rs 456 million has been collected from 34,509 running defaulters, while Rs 412 million from 14,110 dead defaulters since September 7, 2023.

He said electricity dues collection campaign continued successfully in all operation circles of IESCO adding that the amount of each unit of electricity used would be recovered from defaulters.

He went on to say that timely payment of electricity bills was the moral and national responsibility of consumers while timely collection of electricity dues from consumers was the Primary responsibility of IESCO.

Following the directives of the government and the Ministry of Energy, across the board operations against the defaulters in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Circles were being carried out with the full cooperation of the police and concerned district administration.

Asim said general public also lauded the IESCO operation. CEO IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan while appreciating the officers and staff of IESCO said that electricity connections of the defaulters should be cut off without any pressure.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Electricity Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock September Sunday Moral All From Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

21 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

21 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

21 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

21 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

21 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

22 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

22 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

22 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

22 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan