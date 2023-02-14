UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 900m Plantation, Other Projects Under Execution In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Tuesday inspected various development projects under execution in Burewala at a cost of Rs 914 million including a Rs 98 million plantation initiative to beautify roads in the city and suburbs and improve the environment.

During a visit to Burewala, DC witnessed the execution of the plantation on both sides of roads under a Rs 98 million project, Rs 358 million project to lay drainage system, water supply and street pavements besides a Rs 458 million road carpeting project from Delhi-Multan road to Luddan.

DC ordered the officials to ensure the quality of work and material in the execution of the development schemes and meet timelines for on-time completion of development initiatives.

Asif said that plantation on both sides of the city roads and those in suburbs was meant to beautify Burewala city.

AC Burewala Abdul Basit Siddiqui, deputy director development Muzaffar Khan, XEN highways Umair Latif and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.

