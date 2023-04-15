UrduPoint.com

Over Rs0.2m Fine Imposed On 58 Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Over Rs0.2m fine imposed on 58 profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi Administration while continuing its campaign against profiteers and hoarders imposed a fine of over Rs 0.2 million on 58 profiteers.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon directed the Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against the profiteers and implement official price list of the government.

He said that they must listen to the complaints and problems of the people and resolve them.

He appealed to the people to register their complaints on the Commissioner Karachi Control Room against the profiteering and profiteers.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Price Government Million

Recent Stories

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

3 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

3 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

18 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 hour ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.