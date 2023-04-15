Over Rs0.2m fine imposed on 58 profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi Administration while continuing its campaign against profiteers and hoarders imposed a fine of over Rs 0.2 million on 58 profiteers.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon directed the Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against the profiteers and implement official price list of the government.

He said that they must listen to the complaints and problems of the people and resolve them.

He appealed to the people to register their complaints on the Commissioner Karachi Control Room against the profiteering and profiteers.