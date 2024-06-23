Open Menu

Over Rs0.3m Fine Imposed On Vehicles For Overcharging Passengers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Over Rs0.3m fine imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department checked 891 vehicles on inter-city and inter-provincial routes and fined over Rs0.3 million for overcharging the passengers.

The fine was imposed on the instructions of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during an ongoing campaign against those, who had been collecting excessive fare and overcharging the passengers.

The Transport Department checked the vehicles with the help of Sindh Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Rs0.9 million 23 thousand and 100 rupees taken as extra fare was returned to the passengers and a total of Rs0.3 million and 71 thousand as a fine was imposed on the transporters for overcharging.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

15 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

15 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

15 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

15 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

15 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

15 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan