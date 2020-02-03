UrduPoint.com
Over Rs.101 Mln Property Tax Recovered

Mon 03rd February 2020

Over Rs.101 mln property tax recovered

District Excise and Taxation department is well on the target as it has already recovered more than ten crore rupees against the target of over eighteen crore rupees which is to be met by June 30, 2020

Kasur, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :District Excise and Taxation department is well on the target as it has already recovered more than ten crore rupees against the target of over eighteen crore rupees which is to be met by June 30, 2020.

While talking to APP here on Monday,District Excise and taxation officer Kasur, Muhammad Aslam Bhatti said that the department, despite staff shortage,made a healthy recovery during six months of the current fiscal year.

He highlighted that a fair approach was being followed in the matter of property values assessment in order to facilitate the tax payers.

