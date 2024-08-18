Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, a record number of scholarships have been issued for the higher education of police employees' children.

He said that over 67.3 million rupees have been awarded to 418 students enrolled in BS Honors degree programs for payment of their fees. Similarly, scholarships were also provided to encourage the children who have memorized the Quran and are pursuing religious education.

Scholarships amounting to 35.2 million rupees were issued to 371 Hafiz-e-Quran children of police employees.

In total, over 102.6 million rupees have been awarded to students in both categories. IG Punjab emphasized that the higher education of police employees' children is a top priority, and all possible support will continue in this regard.

Multiple MOUs have been signed with various colleges, schools, and universities for the best education of these children, and further initiatives are being taken.

He also mentioned that no effort will be spared in

offering foreign scholarships and the best career development opportunities for the talented children of the constabulary.