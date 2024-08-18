Open Menu

Over Rs102.6m In Scholarships Awarded To Cops' Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, a record number of scholarships have been issued for the higher education of police employees' children.

He said that over 67.3 million rupees have been awarded to 418 students enrolled in BS Honors degree programs for payment of their fees. Similarly, scholarships were also provided to encourage the children who have memorized the Quran and are pursuing religious education.

Scholarships amounting to 35.2 million rupees were issued to 371 Hafiz-e-Quran children of police employees.

In total, over 102.6 million rupees have been awarded to students in both categories. IG Punjab emphasized that the higher education of police employees' children is a top priority, and all possible support will continue in this regard.

Multiple MOUs have been signed with various colleges, schools, and universities for the best education of these children, and further initiatives are being taken.

He also mentioned that no effort will be spared in

offering foreign scholarships and the best career development opportunities for the talented children of the constabulary.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab All Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

34 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan