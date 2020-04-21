UrduPoint.com
Over Rs10mln Worth Projects Approved For Graveyards, Janzagah

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Swalak graveyards to inspect site for construction of a facility for offering funeral prayers(janazagah)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Swalak graveyards to inspect site for construction of a facility for offering funeral prayers(janazagah).

During the visit, he listened to views of the elders and notables and approved Rs10 million wroth projects of graveyards and construction of funeral prayers' facility besides other related facilities in the district.

The proposed projects include reconstruction of Janazgah No 1 and its rear road in addition to other roads of Janzagah no 2.

The adviser also directed TMA to ensure availability of sanitizers and other safety equipment in mosques during holy month of Ramazan to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

