Over Rs112514.1mln tax collected: Mukesh Chawla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla while releasing the details of tax collection in the current fiscal year, has said that in the current fiscal year from July 2022 to May 2023 a total of Rs112514.159 million in tax has been collected.

According to the details, Rs 9,476.699 million in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs 66,690.691 million in the form of infrastructure cess, Rs674.

931 million in the form of professional tax and Rs3.417 million in the form of cotton fee while the remaining amount was received in the form of other taxes.

The Provincial Minister expressing his satisfaction over the overall situation of tax collection said that the Excise department had achieved more than 90 per cent tax targets and hopefully they would get over 100 per cent tax targets by June 30.

He advised tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility.