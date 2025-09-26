Open Menu

Over Rs128m Zakat Funds Distributed Among Deserving In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Over Rs128m Zakat funds distributed among deserving in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council and Member of Punjab Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has announced that financial assistance worth Rs. 128.496 million has been disbursed among 5,354 deserving people in Sargodha district under the 'Guzara Allowance' scheme, with each beneficiary receiving Rs. 24,000.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the PML-N MPA said that an additional amount of Rs5.088 million had been released for 212 visually impaired people across the district.

He further shared that scholarships worth Rs. 6.785 million had been awarded to 460 students from various educational institutions to help them meet their academic expenses.

Rana Munawar Ghous stressed that all beneficiaries were selected with complete transparency and strictly on merit.

“These scholarships will reduce the financial burden on parents and enable students to continue their education with greater ease,” he noted.

He also advised beneficiaries to ensure they receive their full Zakat funds without deductions and urged them to immediately report any irregularities to the concerned authorities.

The chairman assured that efforts are underway to enhance Zakat allocations so that more deserving people can be provided timely relief in the near future.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

6 minutes ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

21 minutes ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

51 minutes ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

51 minutes ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

2 hours ago
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

2 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

3 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

3 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan