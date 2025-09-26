Over Rs128m Zakat Funds Distributed Among Deserving In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council and Member of Punjab Assembly Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has announced that financial assistance worth Rs. 128.496 million has been disbursed among 5,354 deserving people in Sargodha district under the 'Guzara Allowance' scheme, with each beneficiary receiving Rs. 24,000.
Speaking to the media on Friday, the PML-N MPA said that an additional amount of Rs5.088 million had been released for 212 visually impaired people across the district.
He further shared that scholarships worth Rs. 6.785 million had been awarded to 460 students from various educational institutions to help them meet their academic expenses.
Rana Munawar Ghous stressed that all beneficiaries were selected with complete transparency and strictly on merit.
“These scholarships will reduce the financial burden on parents and enable students to continue their education with greater ease,” he noted.
He also advised beneficiaries to ensure they receive their full Zakat funds without deductions and urged them to immediately report any irregularities to the concerned authorities.
The chairman assured that efforts are underway to enhance Zakat allocations so that more deserving people can be provided timely relief in the near future.
