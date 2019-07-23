Over Rs14.32 million fine imposed on profiteers from January to July

Special price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs14,329,200 on 9,049 profiteers from January to July this year on the charge of violating price list

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Special price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs14,329,200 on 9,049 profiteers from January to July this year on the charge of violating price list.

A spokesman of district administration said that 56 special price control magistrates were deputed to check price hike and they visited 15,866 shops in various parts of the city.

They checked prices of fruits,vegetables, milk,bread,chicken and other food items and found 9,049 shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers.

The magistrates got cases registered against 183 profiteers and sent them behind the bars.