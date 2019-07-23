UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs14.32 Million Fine Imposed On Profiteers From January To July

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:21 PM

Over Rs14.32 million fine imposed on profiteers from January to July

Special price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs14,329,200 on 9,049 profiteers from January to July this year on the charge of violating price list

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Special price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs14,329,200 on 9,049 profiteers from January to July this year on the charge of violating price list.

A spokesman of district administration said that 56 special price control magistrates were deputed to check price hike and they visited 15,866 shops in various parts of the city.

They checked prices of fruits,vegetables, milk,bread,chicken and other food items and found 9,049 shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers.

The magistrates got cases registered against 183 profiteers and sent them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Fine Price January July From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

10 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

18 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

24 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

41 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.