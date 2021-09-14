UrduPoint.com

Over Rs1509 M Vehicle Tax Recovered From City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs & food, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while releasing the details of collection of motor vehicle tax in July/August of the current financial year by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, said that from Karachi Rs.1509.112 million were collected while Rs.64.

973 million were collected from Hyderabad and Rs.26.785 million from Sukkur.

He said that Rs 10.436 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad and Rs 15.794 million from Larkana as well Rs 9.036 million collected from Mirpurkhas.

The Minister requested the defaulters of motor vehicle tax to deposit their due taxes immediately. Taxes can also be deposited online, he said.

He said that a road checking campaign would be launched soon for tax collection.

