Over Rs1.8 billion to be spent on Revenue Division development projects

The government would spend Rs1818.238 million for 16 ongoing and 2 new development schemes of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20

According to the details, out of this amount, Rs1628.238 million would be utilized for the completion of 16 ongoing development projects, where as an amount of Rs190 million have been allocated for 2 new development schemes.

The government allocated Rs480 million for the development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under Asian Development Bank's regional improving border services Project Islamabad, where as Rs331.770 million has been earmarked for establishment of Inland Revenue offices in Pakistan.

In PSDP 2019-20, the government has also allocated Rs325 million for construction of regional tax office at Islamabad whereas Rs200 million have been allocated for a construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gwadar.

The government also allocated Rs50 million for Strengthening Tax System and Building Tax Policy Analysis Capacity project whereas Rs20 million have been allocated for construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Kohat.

Among the new schemes, the government allocated Rs100 million for National Single Window Programme Islamabad, whereas an amount of Rs90 million have been earmarked for construction of Office of Intelligence and Investigation (IRS) Karachi...

