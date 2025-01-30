Over Rs2 billion allocated to rehabilitate infrastructure in industrial zones: Sindh Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, said that over Rs2 billion have been allocated for rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial zones to facilitate the trade and manufacturing facilities across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, said that over Rs2 billion have been allocated for rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial zones to facilitate the trade and manufacturing facilities across the province.

The minster, while presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of ongoing projects, also instructed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the development projects, said a statement issued here.

Ikramullah Dharejo said that more than Rs.

2 billion have been allocated in the Annual Development Plan 2024-25 for the rehabilitation of the industrial infrastructure of Nooriabad, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Kotri and SITE Super Highway.

An additional 100 acres of land has been provided for the expansion of the Sukkur industrial zone to promote industrial and trade activities in the northern areas of the Sindh, he informed adding that Pakistan Peoples Party government is striving to provide facilities to the people at all levels and in all sectors.