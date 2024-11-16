Over Rs2 Billion Spent On Police Welfare In 10 Months: IG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, priority initiatives for the welfare of the police force and their families are underway.
The IG Punjab said that significant enhancements have been made in all welfare categories, and over Rs2 billion has been spent on welfare initiatives for the force during the first 10 months of this year. He said that Rs692.5 million was spent for educational scholarships for the children of police personnel. Employees facing health issues were granted over Rs229.1 million under the medical grant category. Daughters of police personnel received over Rs492.8 million in the form of wedding gifts. Funeral expenses amounting to Rs53.
4 million were provided to the families of police employees. Farewell grants exceeding Rs264.8 million were disbursed to retired employees. Families of police personnel received over Rs223.5 million in maintenance allowance.
Additionally, families of police martyrs were given Rs25 million for house construction while emergency assistance and legal aid funds worth over Rs23.4 million were also provided to police officials.
The IG Punjab said that the financial difficulties of employees are being addressed through the Police Welfare Fund and departmental welfare resources. He assured that further measures are being taken to enhance welfare efforts for the police force and their families.
