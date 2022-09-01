(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday that over Rs 200 million annually was being spent on the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Briefing the committee regarding the matter of withdrawal of Imran Khan's security, the IGP Islamabad apprised the body that, apart from two private security companies, approximately 266 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers were deployed on the security of Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Expressing concern over the security of PTI chief, the Chairman Committee directed the IGP Islamabad for conducting a threat assessment regarding Imran Khan and asked for further increasing the security of the former Prime Minister.

He also asked the Capital Police chief to restore the licenses of the two private security companies deployed with Imran Khan.

Earlier, the committee offered special prayers for those who lost their lives and property due to the current flood situation in Pakistan.

Among other Senators the meeting was attended by Azam Nazir Tarar, Moula Bux Chandio, Fawzia Arshad, Saifullah Abro, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Shahadat Awan, Kamil Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.