UrduPoint.com

Over Rs200 Mln Being Spent On Imran Khan's Security: Senate Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Over Rs200 mln being spent on Imran Khan's security: Senate body told

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday that over Rs 200 million annually was being spent on the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday that over Rs 200 million annually was being spent on the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Briefing the committee regarding the matter of withdrawal of Imran Khan's security, the IGP Islamabad apprised the body that, apart from two private security companies, approximately 266 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers were deployed on the security of Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Expressing concern over the security of PTI chief, the Chairman Committee directed the IGP Islamabad for conducting a threat assessment regarding Imran Khan and asked for further increasing the security of the former Prime Minister.

He also asked the Capital Police chief to restore the licenses of the two private security companies deployed with Imran Khan.

Earlier, the committee offered special prayers for those who lost their lives and property due to the current flood situation in Pakistan.

Among other Senators the meeting was attended by Azam Nazir Tarar, Moula Bux Chandio, Fawzia Arshad, Saifullah Abro, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Shahadat Awan, Kamil Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Flood Nasir Sarfraz Ahmed Ali Agha From Million

Recent Stories

Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency disc ..

Need of electoral reforms, polls transparency discussed

9 minutes ago
 Minuster chair session on financial assessment of ..

Minuster chair session on financial assessment of flood effectees

18 minutes ago
 Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes lates ..

Groves wins sprint after Alaphilippe becomes latest Vuelta casualty

18 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self ..

Syed Ali Geelani stood by Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Dr. Ghulam Nab ..

18 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of plantation target ..

Minister for early completion of plantation targets

18 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir Khan assumed the charge as Commissio ..

Muhammad Amir Khan assumed the charge as Commissioner Lahore

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.