Over Rs20b corruption alleged in NADRA

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Over Rs20 billion corruptions have been alleged in the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), sources said on Monday.The alleged corruption report has been handed over to the Cabinet Division and will be presented in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today).

The review meeting will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Various other matters will also come under discussion in today's meeting, sources said.It is pertinent to mention here that NADRA annual budget has acceded to its allocated budget and it is said that the authority was extracting millions of rupees from the national exchequer at the name of rents of the building it has rented for NADRA offices.The government has ordered probe into corruption allegations.

After the review meeting the report will be presented in the Cabinet. The report is with Cabinet Division and alleged billions of rupees corruption. Besides, the fund release was continued without making services structure of NADRA employees.

The officers have also been alleged for received heavy amount for their services.Meanwhile, there is threat of public information leak as no check and balance is available in the authority. Security situation will also come under discussion in today's meeting.

The cabinet will also make review on cigarette smuggling and take measures to control this illegal business. The cabinet will also decide about the establishment of Hilal Authority besides consulting on Real Estate Ordinance.