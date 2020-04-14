UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs23bn Distributed Among Deserving People In Five Days: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:49 PM

Over Rs23bn distributed among deserving people in five days: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that over Rs.23 billion have been distributed among 2.8 million deserving people in last five days during the lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that over Rs.23 billion have been distributed among 2.8 million deserving people in last five days during the lockdown.

"Thanks to Captain- Thanks to Imran Khan whatever you said in favour of the poor you did that," he said in a video message here.

He said that the amount have been distributed among the needy people without any political recommendation.

Criticising Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said that the entire management is now in his hands after the 18th amendment.

He said that they have also the health budget of Rs.140 in spite of that they look towardsthe Federal government.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Budget Murad Ali Shah Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

16 minutes ago

Rescuers morale high to serve masses amind COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Fair, partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on W ..

1 minute ago

Jamaat-e-Islami distributes Rs 12m relief items in ..

1 minute ago

China's overwhelming support for Pakistan symbol o ..

1 minute ago

Libya's GNA Says Captures Nearly Whole Coastal Are ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.