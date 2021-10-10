Over Rs2,454m motor vehicle tax collected from city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said over Rs 2,454 million motor vehicle tax was collected from Karachi from July to September 2021.

He said Rs103.784 million from Hyderabad and Rs 38.083 million were collected from Sukkur.

The minister said motor vehicle tax of Rs16.820 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs. 25.582 million from Larkana, and Rs12.

714 million from Mirpurkhas.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said Rs183.349 million were collected from Karachi in terms of professional tax, Rs9.741 million from Hyderabad, Rs 5.889 million from Sukkur, Rs4.563 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs2.801 million from Larkana and Rs1.382 million from Mirpurkhas.

He urged the tax-defaulters to pay their motor vehicle tax and professional tax immediately by taking the advantage of online facility on www.excise.gos.pk.