Open Menu

Over Rs.2.6 Mln Subsidy Provided To Public In Ramadan Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Over Rs.2.6 mln subsidy provided to public in Ramadan bazaar

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said on Thursday that a subsidy of over Rs 2.6 million was provided to the public in Ramazan Baazar.

According to the statistics issued here,over 45,000 people got benefited from this initiative.

A total of 105,666 kilograms commodities were sold at subsidized rates in the Ramadan bazaar.

The various items included-- 13,955 kg chicken was sold with Rs 20 per kg subsidy. Similarly, 1,023 dozen eggs were sold with Rs 6/dozen subsidy, 52,115 kg sugar was sold at Rs 34/kg subsidy.As many as 3517 flour bags were sold with Rs 70 per bag subsidy and other items in the Ramadan bazaar.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

12 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

13 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

13 hours ago
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

13 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

14 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Educa ..

UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan