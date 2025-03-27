Over Rs.2.6 Mln Subsidy Provided To Public In Ramadan Bazaar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said on Thursday that a subsidy of over Rs 2.6 million was provided to the public in Ramazan Baazar.
According to the statistics issued here,over 45,000 people got benefited from this initiative.
A total of 105,666 kilograms commodities were sold at subsidized rates in the Ramadan bazaar.
The various items included-- 13,955 kg chicken was sold with Rs 20 per kg subsidy. Similarly, 1,023 dozen eggs were sold with Rs 6/dozen subsidy, 52,115 kg sugar was sold at Rs 34/kg subsidy.As many as 3517 flour bags were sold with Rs 70 per bag subsidy and other items in the Ramadan bazaar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs.2.6 mln subsidy provided to public in Ramadan bazaar5 minutes ago
-
PM commits to ensure all possible resources to empower youth with modern tech15 minutes ago
-
Sweets take center stage as Eid festivities unfold35 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer among three held; drugs, weapons recovered35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides over meeting regarding dengue45 minutes ago
-
Jawad Dero posted as Advocate General Sindh2 hours ago
-
Five persons killed in road mishap2 hours ago
-
ATC sentences four militants, IGP lauds CTD’s teams2 hours ago
-
Muqam re-inaugurates Jaffar Express from Peshawar Cantt Railway Station2 hours ago
-
Young minds lead way in Eid preparations, celebrations: report2 hours ago
-
Consultation program organized to deal drought like situation in Sindh2 hours ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of five passengers in Kalmat2 hours ago