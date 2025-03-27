Over Rs.2.6 mln subsidy provided to public in Ramadan bazaar

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said on Thursday that a subsidy of over Rs 2.6 million was provided to the public in Ramazan Baazar.

According to the statistics issued here,over 45,000 people got benefited from this initiative.

A total of 105,666 kilograms commodities were sold at subsidized rates in the Ramadan bazaar.

The various items included-- 13,955 kg chicken was sold with Rs 20 per kg subsidy. Similarly, 1,023 dozen eggs were sold with Rs 6/dozen subsidy, 52,115 kg sugar was sold at Rs 34/kg subsidy.As many as 3517 flour bags were sold with Rs 70 per bag subsidy and other items in the Ramadan bazaar.