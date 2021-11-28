UrduPoint.com

Over Rs2mln Collected, 926 Vehicle Documents Seized

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 6837 vehicles were checked during a road checking campaign for tax collection from defaulting vehicles in Karachi.

Over Rs2 million were collected and 926 vehicles were seized for various reasons during the campaign, which continued from November 22 to 25 on the directives of the Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control.

The Minister had said that the second phase road checking campaign would be started soon in other districts of the Sindh province for the recovery of the tax.

