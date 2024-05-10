Open Menu

Over Rs306.5296bn Supplementary Budget For FY 2022-23 Presented In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Provincial Minister for Finance, Aftab Alam here Friday presented over Rs306.5296 billion supplementary budget for financial year 2022-23 in Khyber Pakthunkwha assembly with speaker Babar Salim in chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Finance, Aftab Alam here Friday presented over Rs306.5296 billion supplementary budget for financial year 2022-23 in Khyber Pakthunkwha assembly with speaker Babar Salim in chair.

Presenting the supplementary budget, the finance minister said that total outlay of the ongoing expenditure was estimated as Rs913.842535 billion including Rs124 billion allocated for merged tribal districts.

However, the revised estimates have now been pitched as Rs1.177325 trillion. Therefore, the ongoing expenditure outlay was now more than Rs103.227723.

The outlay of supplementary expenditure budget of departments was swelled to Rs292.9537 billion either due to over expenditure or new expenditure in different heads were made and its approval was necessary from the provincial assembly.

Informing the assembly about the expenditure details, the minister said that Rs23.

176 million were provided under different heads including salaries, utility charges and allowances for employees of KP Assembly, Rs209.811 million for salaries and increments to home department, Rs135.294 million to revenue and estates department, Rs825.489 million for food to prisoners and salaries of employees of prion department, Rs1499.498 million under head of IT equipment for virtual courts, grant for lawyers bar associations etc, Rs1334.899 million for POL and electricity payment charges, Rs289.939 million as grant for aid for University of veterinary sciences Swat and Rs488.229 million to Irrigation Department. He also informed that over Rs13.5759 billion development budget was also being presented for approval.

Moreover, over Rs.4.6491 billion were received from Federal government for PSDP projects and Rs8. 9268 billion were provided for foreign funded projects in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

