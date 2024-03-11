Over Rs30.72m Tax Recovered During Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during its ongoing road checking campaign collected over Rs30.75 million tax from defaulting vehicle owners.
The road checking campaign began on February 19 and continued till March 07.
A total of 37097 vehicles were checked during the campaign including 8390 in Karachi, 10479 Hyderabad, 4246 Sukkur, 4681 Larkana, 3570 Mirpurkhas and 5731 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.
A total of 3262 vehicles were impounded while documents of 3419 vehicles were seized.
Director General of the Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Panhwar had appreciated the performance of the officers and staff and thanked the vehicle owners for their cooperation during the road checking campaign.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership govt's priority: PM2 minutes ago
-
SDPOs distribute ration among martyrs' families22 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Bazar sets up to provide edibles at subsidized rates22 minutes ago
-
HEC notifies DAIS regarding implementation of revised institutional affiliation policy 202432 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 195 emergencies last week42 minutes ago
-
Dumper crushed two person including women in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH, LRBT successfully complete Cataract Eye Camp in Muzaffargarh42 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister pays homage to martyred Constable42 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz52 minutes ago
-
KP CM for inclusion of Madrassas in solarization plan1 hour ago
-
CPWB rescue 279 beggar children, registers 35 cases1 hour ago
-
Wah Medical College’s 12th convocation; 95 graduates awarded degrees1 hour ago