Over Rs30.72m Tax Recovered During Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during its ongoing road checking campaign collected over Rs30.75 million tax from defaulting vehicle owners.

The road checking campaign began on February 19 and continued till March 07.

A total of 37097 vehicles were checked during the campaign including 8390 in Karachi, 10479 Hyderabad, 4246 Sukkur, 4681 Larkana, 3570 Mirpurkhas and 5731 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.

A total of 3262 vehicles were impounded while documents of 3419 vehicles were seized.

Director General of the Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Panhwar had appreciated the performance of the officers and staff and thanked the vehicle owners for their cooperation during the road checking campaign.

