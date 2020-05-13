UrduPoint.com
Over Rs3.5b Donated To PM Corona Relief Fund: Prime Minister's Focal Person On Corona Philanthropy Drive Khurshid Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Prime Minister's Focal Person on Corona Philanthropy Drive Khurshid Alam said on Wednesday that over Rs 3.5 billion have so far been donated to Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund to help the people whose employments have been affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a programme of Radio Pakistan, he said people from all walks of life, government departments, private organizations and philanthropists were contributing to the Relief Fund.

The focal person said the prime minister would soon announce start of disbursement of the fund among the deserving people.

He said every Pakistani could donate twenty rupees to the fund by sending a blank SMS at 6677, while mobile phone companies will add a matching amount against every message.

He said the government would contribute to the fund by four times against the amount received in the fund.

Khurshid Alam said the prime minister wanted collection of about twenty billion rupees at the initial stage to better help the people whose employments had been affected because of lockdown.

He said, "we have the target to reach non-registered workers. Even the people who had been earning up to Rs 35000 per month and their employments had been affected will be financially supported through the fund." He said a database will be prepared on the pattern of Ehsaas programme to identify the deserving people.

Khurshid Alam said a portal was being launched for the affected people to register themselves for financial help by submitting their particulars.

Answering a question, the focal person said not a single penny from government funds was being spent on the publicity campaign for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

He said various organizations had been requested to make message about the Relief Fund a part of their advertisements. He urged people to generously donate to the Fund.

He said only deserving people should apply for government's relief packages so that the maximum needy could be accommodated.

He said people can donate to the fund in the National Bank Account No. 4162786786.

