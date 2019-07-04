Over Rs40 billion earmarked for development of agri sector

The Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza here on Thursday expressed that Rs40 billion were earmarked for the development of agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza here on Thursday expressed that Rs40 billion were earmarked for the development of agriculture sector.

Talking to media persons, he said that around seven billion rupees were earmarked for the provision of Crop Insurance Programme, e-credit, subsidy on seeds and fertilizer.

The Punjab government will establish auction market to give proper rate of crops to farmers.

The government has decided agri smart card for direct subsidy to farmers because through this system all small farmers could get benefits.

Shaheen Raza underlined that the government taking solid steps for the promotion and development of the agriculture sector across the country as Pakistan is a an agriculture state but unfortunately in the past no regimes were paid proper attention for the development of this sector.

\378