Over Rs.4.51bn released for govt schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A budget of more than Rs.4.51 billion was released to government schools on Tuesday.

The funds were released under the non-salary budget. Punjab Finance Department sources told APP that funds of Rs.145.3 million were released for Lahore schools, while Rs.147.5 million for Multan, more than Rs.240 million for Faisalabad and Rs.119.

4 million for DG Khan schools.

In addition, Rs.132.9 million were released for Kasur schools, Rs.68.3 million for Chiniot, Rs.145.9 million for Sialkot, Rs.156.7 million for Rawalpindi and Rs.141.2 million for Toba Tek Singh schools, they said.

The funds were released as part of the second quarter installment for the year 2025-26. The funds will be spent on school development works.