Over Rs490 million distributed under EKP in Attock district

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :More than Rs490 million have been disbursed, under EKP(Ehsas Kafalat Program), among 40839 needy individuals in a transparent manner in Attock district.

A source of EKP said this while talking to this journalist.

As per details, in Attock tehsil Rs139.

10 million have been disbursed among 10992 individuals, in Jand tehsilRs990 million among 8250 individuals, in Pindigheb tehsil Rs807 million among 6727 individuals, in Fatehjang tehsil Rs101.4 million among 8455 individuals, in Hasanabdal tehsil Rs71.5 million among 5966 individuals and in Hazro tehsil Rs5.785 million have been disbursed among 449 needy individuals.