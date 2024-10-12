Over Rs625 Mln In Scholarships Awarded To 9,208 Children Of Police Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, record scholarships have been issued for the children of police employees. He said that this year, more than Rs625 million in scholarships have been granted to 9,208 children of police employees to cover their tuition fees in degree programs, allowing them to pursue education at local and international universities.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that over Rs34.8 million has been allocated to 459 students pursuing PhD and MPhil degrees, while Rs78.3 million has been awarded to 650 students in MBBS and BDS programs. Additionally, more than Rs59.2 million has been given to 750 students in IT degree programs, and Rs35 million in scholarships has been issued to 235 engineering students. Scholarships nearly over Rs266.2 million have been distributed among 3,053 students in BA and BS Honors programs, and Rs88.
7 million has been allocated to 3,266 intermediate students.
Furthermore, 453 students who memorized the Quran received Rs40.3 million, and 205 students pursuing business education were granted more than Rs16.8 million in scholarships. Additionally, Rs8.1 million was provided to 118 law students, while more than Rs2.1 million was allocated to 19 students in the special child category.
The IG Punjab announced that this year, over Rs833 million will be spent on the educational welfare of police employees’ children. He further mentioned that various platforms, including YouTube channels, are being utilized to guide students in selecting better educational programs. Scholarships are also available for the children of police martyrs and constabulary to pursue higher education abroad.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
70 liters liquor seized during crackdown2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents2 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice of killing two persons2 minutes ago
-
Samina expresses deep grief, anger on brutal killing of miners in Duki2 minutes ago
-
Excise, Social Welfare offices sealed on dengue SOPs violations2 minutes ago
-
Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister to foster B2B investments12 minutes ago
-
Kohat XI clinches night cricket tournament title in thrilling final match12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police deploy 3500 personnel during SCO Summit12 minutes ago
-
Dr Arif Alvi visits Chinese Consulate to offer condolence over killing of Chinese citizens12 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan condemns killing of mine workers in Duki12 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital to enquire after health of colliers injured12 minutes ago
-
Schoolchildren take to street rally in Mirpur AJK to express solidarity with Palestine12 minutes ago