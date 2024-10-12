Over Rs625 mln in scholarships awarded to 9,208 children of police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, record scholarships have been issued for the children of police employees. He said that this year, more than Rs625 million in scholarships have been granted to 9,208 children of police employees to cover their tuition fees in degree programs, allowing them to pursue education at local and international universities.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that over Rs34.8 million has been allocated to 459 students pursuing PhD and MPhil degrees, while Rs78.3 million has been awarded to 650 students in MBBS and BDS programs. Additionally, more than Rs59.2 million has been given to 750 students in IT degree programs, and Rs35 million in scholarships has been issued to 235 engineering students. Scholarships nearly over Rs266.2 million have been distributed among 3,053 students in BA and BS Honors programs, and Rs88.

7 million has been allocated to 3,266 intermediate students.

Furthermore, 453 students who memorized the Quran received Rs40.3 million, and 205 students pursuing business education were granted more than Rs16.8 million in scholarships. Additionally, Rs8.1 million was provided to 118 law students, while more than Rs2.1 million was allocated to 19 students in the special child category.

The IG Punjab announced that this year, over Rs833 million will be spent on the educational welfare of police employees’ children. He further mentioned that various platforms, including YouTube channels, are being utilized to guide students in selecting better educational programs. Scholarships are also available for the children of police martyrs and constabulary to pursue higher education abroad.