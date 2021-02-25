Over Rs6646 million funds released for development schemes in various areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Finance department of KP government on Thursday released a supplementary grant of funds amounting to Rs 6646.098 million for regional area development programme.

According to the finance department's notification, the funds have been released after approval of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the ongoing ADP schemes which would usher in socio-economic development of the respective areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilizing all available resources for raising living standards of people through socio-economic development initiatives.

Giving details, the notification says that total funds include Rs2000.00 million for regional development initiative, Rs1850.000 million for Malakand area development programme, Rs1293.00 for uplift of less developed areas and Rs1503.00 are meant for Peshawar uplift programme.