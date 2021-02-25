UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs6646 Million Funds Released For Development Schemes In Various Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Over Rs6646 million funds released for development schemes in various areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Finance department of KP government on Thursday released a supplementary grant of funds amounting to Rs 6646.098 million for regional area development programme.

According to the finance department's notification, the funds have been released after approval of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the ongoing ADP schemes which would usher in socio-economic development of the respective areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilizing all available resources for raising living standards of people through socio-economic development initiatives.

Giving details, the notification says that total funds include Rs2000.00 million for regional development initiative, Rs1850.000 million for Malakand area development programme, Rs1293.00 for uplift of less developed areas and Rs1503.00 are meant for Peshawar uplift programme.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand All Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

41 minutes ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

44 minutes ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

56 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.