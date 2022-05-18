Over Rs.6.8m tax collected from tax defaulting vehicles: Sindh minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A total of 7723 vehicles were checked across the province by the Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh on the second day of the campaign to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles.

As many as 2464 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1863 in Hyderabad and 976 in Sukkur, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

1171 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 883 in Mirpurkhas and 366 vehicle in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign of Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh, 535 vehicles have been seized so far for various reasons while papers of 778 vehicles have also been confiscated.

On second day, a total of more than Rs.68 lacs were received in term of motor vehicle tax. Provincial Minister for Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Excise department of Sindh would continue road checking campaign till June 3 to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles.