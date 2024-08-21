Open Menu

Over Rs8 Lakh Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Over Rs8 lakh fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested 37 retailers, sealed six shops and booked two others over violation of price control act during the last 24 hours.

Focal Person to Price Control Measures Riaz Hussain Anjum said here Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed Rs 814,500 fine on 74 profiteers.

They held 1,695 inspections in various markets and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken and other edible items and took action against 137 shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan