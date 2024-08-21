Over Rs8 Lakh Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested 37 retailers, sealed six shops and booked two others over violation of price control act during the last 24 hours.
Focal Person to Price Control Measures Riaz Hussain Anjum said here Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed Rs 814,500 fine on 74 profiteers.
They held 1,695 inspections in various markets and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken and other edible items and took action against 137 shopkeepers.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason24 minutes ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held2 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago