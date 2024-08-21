Over Rs8 lakh fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested 37 retailers, sealed six shops and booked two others over violation of price control act during the last 24 hours.

Focal Person to Price Control Measures Riaz Hussain Anjum said here Wednesday that the price control magistrates imposed Rs 814,500 fine on 74 profiteers.

They held 1,695 inspections in various markets and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken and other edible items and took action against 137 shopkeepers.