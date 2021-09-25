Over Rs.900 bln fixed for subsidy on essential items to help poor families: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is going to launch a mega program in October, for providing subsidy on essential items to poor families.

More than Rs.900 billion had been fixed to run subsidy program for supporting ninety million people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The targeted subsidy would be granted to people of low income group, he informed.

Rs.256 billion would be utilized from Ahsaas program, while Rs.680 billion had been fixed from other resources for helping the masses so that they could buy essential items at subsidized rates, he stated.

Replying to a question about problems of farmer community, he said the government has already given subsidy to farmers for purchasing fertilizer and seeds for better crops.

The farmer community had availed the benefits of Rs.1100 billion by selling their products directly in the market, he added.