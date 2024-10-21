Over Seven Kanal Govt's Land Retrieved In New Vegetable Market
Published October 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district administration retrieved seven kanal and three marla land from illegal occupants at in the new vegetable market, Ratta Kulachi here on Monday.
According to the district administration, the land belonged to the agriculture department and the action was taken after receiving complaints on the directions of the deputy commissioner Sarah Rehman.
Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi led the operation where officials from the agriculture department, revenue staff, the chairman of the vegetable market, TMA staff, local police, and civil defense officers were present on the occasion.
The land had been occupied by traders and commission agents for a long time, which created difficulties in the auction process within the vegetable market.
The Assistant Commissioner, after demolishing illegal stalls and structures, instructed the traders to adhere to government orders and conduct their business within designated limits.
He said that action against encroachments would continue without discrimination, and any violations would result in fines and legal action.
Local residents have welcomed the operation and demanded that the administration initiate similar grand operations in the main market to restrict traders to their shops.
