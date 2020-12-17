UrduPoint.com
Over Seven Lac Families Get Registered Under NSER Survey In Multan Division So Far

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey was in progress under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as 770, 153 families got registered so far across Multan division.

Divisional Head of Operation NSER Multan Muhammad Arshad said that the NSER survey is continued in a transparent way across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 307463 families in Multan district, 185452 in Khanewal, 150084 in Vehari and 127154 families in Lodhran so far.

He said that various teams were constituted to conduct the survey and added that this process will take seven to eight months for completion.

He said that NSER survey was conducted across Punjab province by establishing three clusters and added that cluster one area has already been covered as pilot project. The survey at Cluster two and three is underway.

He said that Multan City has been divided into four blocks to cover the area as survey is continued in block three while 80 percent survey at block one also been done.

He said that 18 teams were conducting survey of every knock and corner of city.

Divisional Director BISP Zafar Khan said that survey had completed at Layyah district and those beneficiaries got assistance also during Covid-19 lockdown.

He said that such survey was conducted time to time at various areas across the division.

