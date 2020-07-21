Over Seven lac saplings to be planted under 10BTT project in Alipur

(@FahadShabbir)

10 Billion Tsunami Tree (10 BTT) project launched in tehsil Alipur under which seven-and-a-half lac sapling will be planted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :10 Billion Tsunami Tree (10 BTT) project launched in tehsil Alipur under which seven-and-a-half lac sapling will be planted.

PTI Legislator, Amir Talal Gopang launched the sapling in a ceremony under the auspices of forestry department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that each one of us should take part in the campaign for future of our generations to come.

He said that it was dire need of the hour to plant a sapling to avert global environment changes.A large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

Later, talking to reporters, Gopang informed that "World was faced by global environmental changes and under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we can tackle these changes by planting a good number of saplings".

As many as 10 billion sapling will be planted in Punjab under the project, The MNA said adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully planted one billion saplings in KPK in past tenure.

Punjab govt has started retrieving land from the mafias in this connection, Amir Talal Gopang said and added that the project will yield result after three years in Punjab.