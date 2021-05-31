UrduPoint.com
Over Seven Million People Vaccinated So Far Against Covid-19, Says Asad Umar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Over seven million people vaccinated so far against Covid-19, says Asad Umar

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development says a new record of vaccination was set, as a total of more than three hundred eighty three thousand people were vaccinated in one day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st,2021) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says more than seven million people have been so far vaccinated against Covid-19 across the country.

Asad Umar on his official twitter account informed that a new record of vaccination was set, as a total of more than three hundred eighty three thousand people were vaccinated in one day.

He said the number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered for the vaccination so far.

On other hand, Covid-19 claimed 43 more lives and 2, 117 new cases of the virus surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Coronavirus has significantly fallen down and the life is turning gradually to normality.

