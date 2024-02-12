Open Menu

Over Six Lakh Kids To Be Given Anti Polio Doses In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Over six lakh kids to be given anti polio doses in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) About 614,789 kids will be given anti-polio doses during the five-days campaign commencing from February 26 in district Khanewal.

This was disclosed by officials in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here on Monday.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to complete all possible arrangements for vaccinating maximum kids.

He also directed officials to initiate special awareness campaign to motivate parents to get their kids vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Two drops of anti-polio vaccination were of vital importance, he added.

The meeting was also attended by CEO Health Dr Majeed Bhatti and representatives of World Health Organization (WHO).

