Over Six Million Cattle Vaccinated Against Different Diseases In District Multan

Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Over six million cattle vaccinated against different diseases in district Multan

Livestock Department vaccinated over six million cattle against different diseases during the ongoing fiscal year, in district Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Livestock Department vaccinated over six million cattle against different diseases during the ongoing fiscal year, in district Multan.

Additional Director Livestock, Dr Afzal while talking to APP here on Wednesday said 15 veterinary hospitals, 23 dispensaries, 44 veterinary centres, 17 artificial insemination centres/sub centres, and a modern lab was facilitating cattle holders across the district.

Four farmer days are also being arranged in a month in the district with an aim to provide maximum awareness to cattle holders for enhancing milk and meat production.

Around 25 veterinary doctors, 173 veterinary assistants and 36 artificial insemination technicians were rendering services across the district.

He suggested farmers to avoid outdated and so-called prescriptions of quacks. They should contact authentic doctors for treatment of animals.

Since July 1, 2019 to April 20, 2020, Livestock department vaccinated 2,066,589 big cattles, 1,860,456 small animals and 2,085,278 poultry units against different disease including Gal-Ghoto, Mouth Infection, Intestine Infection, Pneumonia and Rani Kheet, concluded Dr Afzal.

