Over-speeding bus crushes eight people to death in Mandi Bahauddin

(@FahadShabbir)

The police say that the accident took place due to the negligence of the driver and dense fog that made it difficult to see.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) At least eight people were killed and eight sustained injuries after an over-speeding bus ran over a group of people on Saturday.

The Police said that the incident took place due to the negligence of the driver and dense fog that made it difficult for the driver to see.

The victims, according to the police, were standing there at a footpath and were waiting for a vehicle to attend a Mehndi ceremony when the bus ran over them.

The rescue workers reached the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital, said the police, adding that five people died on the spot while others died during their treatment.

However, the driver ran away soon after the incident. Police registered a case against the driver and was conducting raids to arrest him.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from RPO Gujranwala.