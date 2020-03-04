Over-speeding car falls into ditch, one dies in Khanewal

An over-speeding car plunged into deep ditch at Kot Salama area, Kabeerwala here. Rescue sources said a man identified as Ghulam Abbas died on spot

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :An over-speeding car plunged into deep ditch at Kot Salama area, Kabeerwala here. Rescue sources said a man identified as Ghulam Abbas died on spot, while three of his fellows namely Muhammad Aslam, Mazhar Hussain and a woman Allah Wasai, all were stated to be in middle-aged, shifted to Civil hospital for medical treatment.

Local police started investigation.