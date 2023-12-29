Open Menu

Over Speeding Car Falls Into Gujjar Nala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

An underage driver's over speeding car jumped into the Gujjar Nala near Cafe Piyala Hotel at Gulberg Chowrangi Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) An underage driver's over speeding car jumped into the Gujjar Nala near Cafe Piyala Hotel at Gulberg Chowrangi Karachi on Friday.

According to police, the car fell into the Nala as its underage driver lost control over the car due to over speeding.

The boy was rescued by the locals of the area and was shifted to the nearby hospital, while the vehicle was also taken out from the Nala with the help of a crane.

