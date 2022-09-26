UrduPoint.com

Over Speeding Claims Life Of Two Youngsters

Published September 26, 2022

At least two youngsters Monday died in a motorcycle accident in Union Council Dalula, an area of Gari Habibullah police station Abbottabad

According to police sources, two motorcyclists were heading towards Ghari Habibullah Bazaar from village Gharang when the driver lost control over his bike at a turn and fell into the deep gorge.

Tabish, son of Ghulam Rabbani, a resident of village Gharang of Village Council Daban 2, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot while the other motorcyclist Ehsan, son of Muhammad Ilyas, was seriously injured and was immediately shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra, but he could not survive and succumbed to injuries.

The unfortunate lads were first cousins.

The dangerous Sahali Dalula turn has already claimed many lives in road accidents. The people of the UC have demanded from the higher authorities that a protective wall should be built to avoid accidents.

