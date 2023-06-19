Over speeding claims one life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An over-speeding truck killed ASI of traffic police to death near DPO house around 12:15 a.m last night here, police said.

Qurban Maggasi, 49, son of Ghulam Abbas, resident of Muzaffargarh succumbed to injuries on the spot.

He was on night duty at Jhang Mor when signalled the over-speeding truck to stop but it couldn't.

Resultantly, the deceased officer started chasing it on the official motorbike.

After reaching near the DPO house while crossing the truck, he stood up in middle of the road to stop it again.

But the driver didn't reduce the speed, thus hitting the official head-on who died on the spot.

Later, the driver turned toward Multan's direction with the same rush virtually to escape from any chase what it was said.

Rescue 1122 with police force reached out the crime scene immediately after receiving information. The body was removed to DHQ hospital with covering the dead body sheet.

Police thana city Muzaffargarh ran after the truck vigorously and succeeded to arrest the driver with taking the vehicle into the custody. Further investigation was underway, stated the police.