Over-speeding claims three lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Three youths were killed another got injured as their car hit a tree here near Express highway in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to police sources due to over-speeding the car went out of control and hit the tree, adding, the ill-fated incident claimed three lives on the spot in the area of I-8, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the car was running very fast that after hit the tree it was completely damaged and threw away in the area.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.