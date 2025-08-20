Over Speeding Claims Two Young Lives On Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A high-speed motorcycle accident on the Dhamtore Bypass in Havelian claimed the lives of two young men on Tuesday evening.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to over speeding.
One of the victims, Noman, died on the spot, while Abdullah, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Noman was a resident of village Malkan, while Abdullah belonged to Banda Buzdar.
On Wednesday, the funeral prayers of both youths were offered amid thousands of mourners. With tearful eyes, the community laid the two friends to rest.
