Open Menu

Over Speeding Claims Two Young Lives On Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

A high-speed motorcycle accident on the Dhamtore Bypass in Havelian claimed the lives of two young men on Tuesday evening

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A high-speed motorcycle accident on the Dhamtore Bypass in Havelian claimed the lives of two young men on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

One of the victims, Noman, died on the spot, while Abdullah, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Noman was a resident of village Malkan, while Abdullah belonged to Banda Buzdar.

On Wednesday, the funeral prayers of both youths were offered amid thousands of mourners. With tearful eyes, the community laid the two friends to rest.

Recent Stories

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

8 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

2 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

3 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

3 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac c ..

SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan rev ..

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

9 minutes ago
 60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

9 minutes ago
 NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan